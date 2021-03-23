Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Maryland Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,118,130 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $655,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

