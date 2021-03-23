Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 280,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 153,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Georgetown University increased its stake in Microsoft by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 49,638 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 108,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 46,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

