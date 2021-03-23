MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) versus FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Head to Head Contrast

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and FLIR Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.75 -$11.29 million N/A N/A FLIR Systems $1.89 billion 3.83 $171.60 million $2.23 24.70

FLIR Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Volatility and Risk

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLIR Systems has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of FLIR Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of FLIR Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MIND Technology and FLIR Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FLIR Systems 1 6 1 0 2.00

FLIR Systems has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.64%. Given FLIR Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FLIR Systems is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and FLIR Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39% FLIR Systems 7.36% 16.85% 9.52%

Summary

FLIR Systems beats MIND Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit. The Industrial Business Unit segment offers thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components for parties that create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems; and products, such as thermal imaging cameras, gas detection cameras, firefighting cameras, process automation cameras, and environmental test and measurement devices. The Government and Defense Business Unit segment offers airborne, land, maritime, man-portable multi-spectrum imaging systems, radars, lasers, imaging components, integrated multi-sensor system platforms, CBRNE detectors, and nano-class UAS solutions, as well as services related to these systems. The Commercial Business Unit segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum security cameras, digital and networked video recorders, and related software and accessories; networked marine electronic systems that include multi-function helm displays, navigational instruments, autopilots, radars, sonar systems, thermal and visible imaging systems; communications equipment for boats, traffic cameras, sensors and associated traffic management software; and handheld thermal imagers. FLIR Systems, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

