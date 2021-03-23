Mizuho Trims South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Target Price to $24.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

NYSE SJI opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

