Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 89,762 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

