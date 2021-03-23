Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

TSM opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

