Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

