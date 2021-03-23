Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $44.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.39 on Friday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,280 shares of company stock worth $8,731,870 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

