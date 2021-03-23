MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

