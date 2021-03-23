MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €88.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.44 ($133.46).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €78.24 ($92.05) on Monday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €71.68 ($84.33) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.