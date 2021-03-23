Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Movado Group stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $543.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.