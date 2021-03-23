M&T Bank Corp Has $495,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

