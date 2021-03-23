M&T Bank Corp Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $309.77 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

