M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.