M&T Bank Corp Sells 496 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE:COR opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.