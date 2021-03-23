M&T Bank Corp Sells 776 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

