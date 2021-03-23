M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 26.05%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

