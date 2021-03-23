Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $257,579.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Multiplier token can now be bought for about $23.16 or 0.00042333 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $257,579.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00475039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00140255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00806578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.