Narrative Trading 54% Lower This Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 51.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Narrative has a total market cap of $55,190.25 and $20.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Narrative has traded down 54% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00471099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00145237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00770801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

