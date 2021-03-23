Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 204.00. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

