NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Announces $0.08 — Dividend

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.