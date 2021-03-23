Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

