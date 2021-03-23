NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $94.00 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.72 or 0.00010396 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $94.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.00469911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00063696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00142853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.87 or 0.00763764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00075653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,842,110 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

