Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.75 ($72.65).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €54.65 ($64.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 63.55. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.