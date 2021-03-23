Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.38, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In other XPO Logistics news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.