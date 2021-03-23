Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 300 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $695,775.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

