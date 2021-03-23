Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.56 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $3,948,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,004 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.