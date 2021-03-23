Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

