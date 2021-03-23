Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

NYSE ARW opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

