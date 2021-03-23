Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,967 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners increased its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

