Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 64 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

