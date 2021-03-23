Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $170.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.