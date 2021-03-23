Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.62 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

