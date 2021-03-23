Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,160.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 738.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,264.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,106.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.