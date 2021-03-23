Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 159,085 Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Forterra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forterra by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Forterra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Forterra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

