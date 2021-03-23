Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

RDY opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

