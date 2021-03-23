Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 427.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 493,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 484,305 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,807.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

