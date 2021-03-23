Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after buying an additional 76,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.