Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of Amdocs worth $51,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

