Northern Trust Corp Sells 63,711 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,510,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

