Northern Trust Corp Sells 843,444 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 843,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $53,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. China Mobile Limited has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

