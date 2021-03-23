Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $52,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,093,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,375,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $253.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.58. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $121.63 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

