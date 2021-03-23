NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.63.

NUVSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.