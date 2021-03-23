Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Jorn Rausing Buys 818,614 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing acquired 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).

Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total value of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Tuesday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of £15.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,376.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,414.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

