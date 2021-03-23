Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ODT opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,513 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 686,652 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

