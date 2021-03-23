Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $152.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

