Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODT. Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.96 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 in the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

