Offshift Price Reaches $5.51 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00010032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $590,920.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,893.29 or 0.99854701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00035336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079165 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001110 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

