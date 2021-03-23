Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Okta stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.78. Okta has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

