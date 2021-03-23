Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,937. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $235.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.